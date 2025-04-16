Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 594 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

