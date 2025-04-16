Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aramark by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

