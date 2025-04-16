Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

