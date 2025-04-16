Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

