Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.78 ($6.47) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.22). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 472 ($6.25), with a volume of 48,873 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Asian Values Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 488.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.32. The company has a market cap of £328.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 7.88 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity Asian Values had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Asian Values will post 102.734375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

