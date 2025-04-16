First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $65.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th.

FA opened at $13.97 on Friday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 748.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,219.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

