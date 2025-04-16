Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Flowers Foods worth $51,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,591,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after buying an additional 518,745 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,971,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of FLO opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

