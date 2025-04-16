Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.94. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 256,040 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

In other news, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

