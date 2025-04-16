Fluent (FLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Price Performance

Fluent stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.