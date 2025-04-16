Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $946,681,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $239,306,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,958,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,785,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,652,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,081,000 after buying an additional 333,294 shares during the last quarter.

FLUT opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,041.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average is $253.16. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of brokerages have commented on FLUT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

