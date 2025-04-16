Fmr LLC Increases Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,391 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $98,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 216.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

HNI Trading Down 0.8 %

HNI opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.