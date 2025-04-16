Fmr LLC Sells 3,467,909 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,130,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467,909 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $92,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 880,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,315,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 329,831 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Concentrix by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 533,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after buying an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $27,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,280.30. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.