Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 6163796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 250.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

