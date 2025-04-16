Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 6163796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
