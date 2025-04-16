Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.05.
Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.
