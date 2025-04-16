Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fox Factory traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.13. 47,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 614,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
