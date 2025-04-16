Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fox Factory traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.13. 47,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 614,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FOXF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 254.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.