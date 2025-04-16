Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $54,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

