Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.