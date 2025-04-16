Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,265 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

