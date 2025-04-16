Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,043 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,885,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

