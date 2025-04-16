Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 101,213 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 133,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

