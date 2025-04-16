Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.