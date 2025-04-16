Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 351,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,941,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 340,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,815. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.