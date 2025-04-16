Franklin Resources Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,040,000.

SCHX stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

