Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 229,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 599,637 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.