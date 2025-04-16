Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $957,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

