Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1708 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

