Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,549 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

