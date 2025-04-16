Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,738 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,961,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 126,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 140.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.