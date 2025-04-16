Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $922,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,368.51. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $765,394. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

