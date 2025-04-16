GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $97.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.73.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $102,574,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

