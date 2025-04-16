Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,210 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,210 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $36,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAOI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,308 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,756.27. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $253,821. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $570.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

