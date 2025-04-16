Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $41,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Photronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 297.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,123.24. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,240. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $866,760 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Photronics stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.