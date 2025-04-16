Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $307,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,042,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

