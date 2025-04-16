Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $38,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,778,000 after buying an additional 449,873 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.