Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $41,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

