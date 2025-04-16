Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,482 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $41,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ USLM opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.79. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

