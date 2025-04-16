Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.45 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $39,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 232,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,315,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

