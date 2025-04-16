Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.16 Million Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 546,929 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

