Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,888 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WLY opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

