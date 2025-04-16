Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,094 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Immunovant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $364,941.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,195 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,780.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,387.69. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,946 shares of company stock worth $636,200. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

