Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $39,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 182,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 617,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 349,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,692,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.41 and a beta of 1.32. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

