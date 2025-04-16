Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,330 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $41,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.9 %

FL opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.