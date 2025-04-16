Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $37,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,792 shares of company stock worth $989,442 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRUP

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.