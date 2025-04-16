Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chefs' Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHEF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Chefs’ Warehouse



The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

