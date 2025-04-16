Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $41,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $30,702,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $5,731,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $4,701,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 779.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 154,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Chemours Stock Down 3.4 %

CC stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

