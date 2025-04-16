Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 165,731 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,731 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brady by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brady by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.6 %

BRC stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

