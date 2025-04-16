Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $37,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

