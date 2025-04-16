Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $41,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This trade represents a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

LKFN stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

