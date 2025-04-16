Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 25,485 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $38,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $991.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

