Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

SPB stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Get Our Latest Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.